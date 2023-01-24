De Guillermo del Toro a Elvis: los nominados para los premios Oscar 2023 ya están aquí

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Todo en Todas Partes al Mismo Tiempo) se posiciona como la máxima nominada para la entrega número 95 de los Premios Oscar. Con 11 nominaciones, la cinta de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert supera a The Banshees of Inisherin (Los Espíritus de la Isla), de Martin McDonagh y All Quiet on the Western Front (Sin novedad en el frente), de Edward Berger con nueve menciones, mientras que Elvis, de Baz Luhrrman alcanzó ocho.

Los mexicanos Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu también figuran dentro de las nominaciones. En el caso del primero, el tapatío compite en la terna de Mejor Película Animada por Pinocho, mientras que Cuarón se encuentra detrás de la producción de Le Pupille, dirigida por Alice Rohrwacher, nominado a Mejor Cortometraje y González Iñárritu se encuentra en la terna de Mejor Fotografía por su trabajo en Bardo, Falsa Crónica de unas cuantas verdades.

Los nominados fueron mencionados esta mañana en voces de Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) y Allison Williams (M3gan), desde Beverly Hills; fue Janet Yang, presidenta de la Academia, quien anunció el comienzo de la ceremonia.

El evento, programado para el 12 de marzo, verá a los siguientes títulos y artistas compitiendo en las categorías principales:

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Basset -Black Panther - Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Wahale

Kerry Condon - Tahe Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sthepanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/woIyaGXaEg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Diseños de vestuarios

Babylon - Mary Zophres

Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter

Elvis - Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once- Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - Jenny Beavan

These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/GcUiSjlGGF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/DsafLVTZOj — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Banda Sonora

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Congrats to this year’s Original Score nominees… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/KJ7ChATL4T — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Guión Adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

From page to screen... these are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/bdbfl8mp1e — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Guión Original

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Word is out - these are the nominees for Original Screenplay. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/YhBrjgsN42 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Corto Live Action

An Irish Good Bye

Ivalu

Le Pupile

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/XJkjcSmcbu — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Cortometraje de Animación

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/9jf89RPT3Z — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson

Brian Tyree Henry

Judd Hirsch

Barry Keoghan

Ke Huy Quan

The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/DdhdPdSpEF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Canción Original

Applause

Hold My Hand

Lift my Up

Naatu Naatu

This is a Life

This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/peKQmFD9Uh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Documental

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire Of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

True story - your Documentary Feature nominees are... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/NHf86Hskqw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Corto Documental

The Elephant Whisperers

Haoulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate

Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Subject… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/kM3sDkoC5R — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Película Internacional

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/naCBKbjol6 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Película Animada

Guillermo del Toro - Pinocho

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

These nominees are an animated bunch. Presenting the Animated Feature film nominees… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/KnxbRycAXC — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

El cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro vuelve a ser reconocido y es nominado por Pinocho a Mejor Película Animada, por lo que aspira a llevarse la estatuilla de oro el próximo 12 de marzo.

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther - Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Wale

Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup & Hairstyling… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/NMKAV5b4sF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Diseño de Producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar - The Way Of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

This year's nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/HqKdHnrRkf — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Edición de Película

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/I1kWZlmA54 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, Falsa Crónica de unas Cuantas Verdades

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Otro de los directores más elogiados es el mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu, que con la película Bardo, Falsa Crónica de unas Cuantas Verdades cuenta la historia de un periodista y documentalista mexicano que al regresar a su país se enfrenta a una crisis existencial en la búsqueda de su identidad.

Mejores Efectos Visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar - The Way Of Water

The Batman

Black Panther - Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/0LO7icitAX — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Actor Principal

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/BVcCq7u4Ut — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Actriz Principal

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/W8wKkY7EFQ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Director

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Lights, camera, action! Here are your nominees for Directing. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/pwMEtvTygX — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Mejor Película

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar - The Way Of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/0aNqCj0Tl2 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Con información de Froylan Escobar Lara